Condor Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFV. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000.

Shares of RFV opened at $67.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

