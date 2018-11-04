Condor Capital Management Buys 2,993 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 553.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,781.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

