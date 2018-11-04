Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Stake Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 71.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 57,565.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,650 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $70,175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 348.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,423,000 after acquiring an additional 900,561 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 198.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,347,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,205.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 699,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 669,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In related news, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,646.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

