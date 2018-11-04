Comparing The Guitammer (GTMM) and Universal Electronics (UEIC)

The Guitammer (OTCMKTS:GTMM) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Guitammer and Universal Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Guitammer $1.57 million 0.37 -$1.10 million N/A N/A Universal Electronics $695.79 million 0.65 -$10.32 million $2.81 11.65

The Guitammer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Electronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Guitammer and Universal Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Guitammer 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Electronics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Universal Electronics has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.38%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than The Guitammer.

Profitability

This table compares The Guitammer and Universal Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Guitammer N/A N/A N/A Universal Electronics 1.02% 15.77% 7.11%

Volatility & Risk

The Guitammer has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Guitammer shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Universal Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats The Guitammer on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Guitammer

The Guitammer Company designs and distributes low frequency audio transducers worldwide. It offers various types of ButtKicker brand transducers, which provide vibration or low frequency audio effects; various models of amplifiers; wireless options; and accessories. The company's product portfolio comprises wireless ButtKicker kits and ButtKicker LFE Kits that are used in home theater and gaming applications; and ButtKicker Gamer2 for gaming and simulator use with video games for use in personal computers and game consoles with racing and flight simulators. Its products are also used in cinemas and industrial applications, as well as by musicians and professional audio technicians. In addition, the company provides ButtKicker Live! Broadcast technology, which enables haptic and tactile events broadcasting in addition to and distinct from a live broadcasts' audio and video. The Guitammer Company sells its products through independent manufacturers' sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It also provides proprietary and standards-based RF sensors designed for residential security, safety, and automation applications; AV accessories; and wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers, and connected accessories for intelligent energy management systems. In addition, the company licenses intellectual property comprising its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes. It serves cable and satellite television service providers, and original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers; hospitality system integrators; and retail, private label, pro-security installation, and personal computing companies. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Middle East, Mexico, Latin America, the People's Republic of China, various countries in Asia, and internationally under the One For All and Nevo brands. Universal Electronics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

