Comparing SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (SKHSY) & Prospect Global Resources (PGRX)

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) and Prospect Global Resources (OTCMKTS:PGRX) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Prospect Global Resources does not pay a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and Prospect Global Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Prospect Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Prospect Global Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Global Resources has a beta of -5.01, meaning that its stock price is 601% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and Prospect Global Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 6.03% 11.36% 5.71% Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and Prospect Global Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEKISUI HOUSE L/S $19.22 billion 0.52 $1.22 billion N/A N/A Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Global Resources.

Summary

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S beats Prospect Global Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. builds houses in Japan and internationally. It builds detached homes, medium- and high-rise buildings, and urban development projects. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Prospect Global Resources Company Profile

Prospect Global Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resources and related fertilizer materials and products in the United States. It has interests in the Holbrook potash project that consists of permits and leases on 147 mineral estate sections covering approximately 90,000 acres in the Holbrook Basin of eastern Arizona. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

