Comparing Charter Communications (CHTR) & SoOum (SOUM)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) and SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Charter Communications and SoOum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Communications 1 4 13 1 2.74 SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charter Communications currently has a consensus price target of $360.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. Given Charter Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than SoOum.

Risk and Volatility

Charter Communications has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoOum has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Communications and SoOum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Communications 24.39% 2.39% 0.76% SoOum N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Charter Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Charter Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of SoOum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charter Communications and SoOum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Communications $41.58 billion 1.77 $9.90 billion $2.65 119.95 SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than SoOum.

Summary

Charter Communications beats SoOum on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, email and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 27.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

SoOum Company Profile

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

