Comerica (CMA) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Comerica from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $109.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.72.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 464,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 300.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comerica by 132.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after buying an additional 218,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.