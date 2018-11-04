Comerica Bank Has $22.59 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

