Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,281,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 133,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Comcast worth $222,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 229.5% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

