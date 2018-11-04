Colliers International Group (CIGI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $67.98. 49,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,724. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $715.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.53 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 2.96%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 94.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

