Cognios Capital LLC Has $777,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 106.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSJ opened at $103.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.