CNO Financial Group (CNO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.14

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 184153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.14.
In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,881.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,174,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,562,000 after purchasing an additional 946,582 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,831,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,362,000 after purchasing an additional 895,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,675,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,494,000 after purchasing an additional 536,084 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $11,087,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,328,000 after purchasing an additional 319,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.