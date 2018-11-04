CNO Financial Group (CNO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.14

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 184153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.14.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.03 million. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,881.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,174,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,562,000 after purchasing an additional 946,582 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,831,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,362,000 after purchasing an additional 895,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,675,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,494,000 after purchasing an additional 536,084 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $11,087,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,328,000 after purchasing an additional 319,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.