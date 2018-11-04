Clearway Energy (CWEN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,558,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.