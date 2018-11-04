Clarus (CLAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Clarus had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $306.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.