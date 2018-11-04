CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.66. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 80,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

