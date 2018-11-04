Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $66.06. 3,807,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $66.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $966,634.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $1,833,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,051,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,926,000 after buying an additional 5,897,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,283,000 after buying an additional 1,064,241 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,544,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 348.1% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 622,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 483,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 37.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after buying an additional 482,109 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.