ChoicePoint (CPS) Issues Earnings Results

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($1.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. ChoicePoint had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CPS opened at $72.46 on Friday. ChoicePoint has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $146.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get ChoicePoint alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChoicePoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of ChoicePoint from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ChoicePoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ChoicePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoicePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.