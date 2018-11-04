Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report sales of $6.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full-year sales of $33.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $34.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.85 million, with estimates ranging from $41.20 million to $44.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 124.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.99% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $9.10 on Friday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

