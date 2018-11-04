Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $16.84 Million Position in Domtar Corp (UFS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Domtar worth $16,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UFS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Domtar by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Domtar by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Domtar by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after acquiring an additional 203,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $48.00 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFS. ValuEngine cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

