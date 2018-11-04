Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $13.68 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,480 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $13,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 87.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.91.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.26 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

