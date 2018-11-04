Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 21,250 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

