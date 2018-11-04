Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.72 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,065,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 727,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Assurant to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $121,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total transaction of $1,547,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,215,394 shares of company stock valued at $228,135,608. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $84.34 and a one year high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

