Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 616,054 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 46.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,818,000 after buying an additional 7,842,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $268,795,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $87,487,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,710,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,235,123,000 after buying an additional 1,825,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $67,764,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

JD opened at $24.05 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,405.00 and a beta of 1.40.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

