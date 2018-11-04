Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Boosted by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Chevron were worth $71,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 12,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 1,922,552 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 9,968.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,134,154 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Chevron by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,633,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,330,000 after buying an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,567,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,149,000 after buying an additional 667,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,364,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Redburn Partners lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.65.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

