Chardan Capital Increases Teladoc Health (TDOC) Price Target to $100.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TDOC. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $74.00 target price on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.95.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $373,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at $197,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $90,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,706 shares of company stock worth $12,412,229. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 90.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 102,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 48,696 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 555.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

