Centerra Gold (CG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.16.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG opened at C$5.58 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$8.21.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.