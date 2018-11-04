Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Reduced by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Celgene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 389,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Celgene by 7.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,054,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,356,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Celgene by 1,068.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 82,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 75,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Celgene by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 15,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

CELG stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CELG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.91.

In other news, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $500,244.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

