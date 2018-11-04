Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 481,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.98. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 90.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 31.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 53.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 81,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, well-timed real estate sales and investment management. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

