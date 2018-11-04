Carter’s (CRI) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $95.00 target price on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Shares of CRI opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, Director Jevin Eagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $545,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $2,444,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Carter’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Carter’s by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carter’s by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after purchasing an additional 192,070 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

