Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Carrizo Oil & Gas worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,814,895 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $278,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $190,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,030.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $737,095. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $17.71 on Friday. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The company had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

