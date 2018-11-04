Carpetright (CPR) Price Target Increased to GBX 70 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Carpetright (LON:CPR) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CPR opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Thursday. Carpetright has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.75 ($3.32).

In other news, insider Wilf Walsh acquired 222,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($52,214.82).

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

