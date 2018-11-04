Carnival Corp (CCL) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,696 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $27,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,309,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,378,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,186,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,652,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,285,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.