CarMax, Inc (KMX) Stake Lifted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3,526.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,658,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,264,000 after purchasing an additional 402,543 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,254,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,895,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,510,000 after purchasing an additional 123,536 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,269,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after purchasing an additional 178,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 977,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $135,127.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,298 shares of company stock worth $3,824,215. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Shares of KMX opened at $69.79 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

