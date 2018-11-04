Cardiome Pharma (COM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiome Pharma (TSE:COM) (NASDAQ:CRME) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Cardiome Pharma (TSE:COM) (NASDAQ:CRME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.16 million.

Get Cardiome Pharma alerts:

Shares of COM stock opened at C$2.95 on Friday. Cardiome Pharma has a 12 month low of C$1.64 and a 12 month high of C$6.06.

Cardiome Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients suffering from heart diseases. It offers BRINAVESS (vernakalant (IV)) for the conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in acute coronary syndrome patients.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiome Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiome Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.