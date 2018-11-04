Capstone Mining (CSFFF) Raised to Buy at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Capstone Mining stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $163.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 3.40. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada.

