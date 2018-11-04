Capitala Finance (CPTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 million. On average, analysts expect Capitala Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capitala Finance in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capitala Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

