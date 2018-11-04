Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Integra Lifesciences (IART) Price Target to $54.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IART. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,786. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $365.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $561,708.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $2,949,456.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,475,927.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,584. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

