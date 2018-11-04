Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Holdings Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144,574 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 1.1% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $761,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.6% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% during the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $205.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $166.36 and a one year high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.4999 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $216.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

