Canadian National Railway (CNI) Receives $90.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.59 and a one year high of $91.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.