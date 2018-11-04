Camtek (CAMT) PT Raised to $10.50

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Camtek’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAMT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.44.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 92,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,674. Camtek has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $295.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $122,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.