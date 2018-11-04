Callon Petroleum (CPE) Debt Trading 1.1% Higher

An issue of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) debt rose 1.1% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 6.125% coupon and is set to mature on October 1, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $98.81. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE opened at $10.37 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,780 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 65.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,965 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,307,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 545,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,098 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.