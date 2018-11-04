Caci International (CACI) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Noble Financial lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Caci International from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caci International from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.62.

Get Caci International alerts:

NYSE:CACI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.62. 214,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,482. Caci International has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.08. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caci International will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,561. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caci International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,951,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Caci International during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,146,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caci International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Caci International by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Caci International by 11.8% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.