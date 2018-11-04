BT Group – CLASS A’s (BT.A) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BT.A. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cfra set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 272.67 ($3.56).

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 264.65 ($3.46) on Wednesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In related news, insider Alison Wilcox acquired 53,728 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £119,276.16 ($155,855.43).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

