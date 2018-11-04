Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

BKD opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.66). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcus E. Bromley purchased 6,400 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $50,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,759.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 195,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 62,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs  Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

