Brokerages Set Under Armour Inc (UA) Price Target at $15.86

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UA shares. Cowen set a $21.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE UA traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,277. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00 and a beta of -0.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,151.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,685,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,336,000 after purchasing an additional 186,396 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Under Armour by 22.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,088,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,267,000 after purchasing an additional 934,098 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 24.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,751,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,004,000 after purchasing an additional 731,165 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Under Armour by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,857,000 after purchasing an additional 203,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 30.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,362,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after purchasing an additional 548,557 shares during the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

