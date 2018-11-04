Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) PT at $115.88

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,051,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,316. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.96%.

In related news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.