Brokerages Set Takeaway.com NV (TKWY) PT at $59.16

Takeaway.com NV (AMS:TKWY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €59.16 ($68.79).

TKWY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a €69.40 ($80.70) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

About Takeaway.com

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.