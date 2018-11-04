Brokerages Set Kellogg (K) PT at $72.19

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Kellogg from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Kellogg from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,799,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,492. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $4,815,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 150,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $10,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,655 shares of company stock worth $45,829,574. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 57.7% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.