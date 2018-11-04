Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (CTAS) Target Price at $196.33

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.33.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “$192.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 22nd.

Shares of CTAS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.63. 505,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 18,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 766,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 762,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,114,000 after purchasing an additional 344,359 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 257,231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,599,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,040,000 after purchasing an additional 151,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,297,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,054,000 after purchasing an additional 145,128 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

