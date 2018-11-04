Brokerages Set Cellectis SA (CLLS) Target Price at $55.67

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cellectis in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,240,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,949,000 after purchasing an additional 647,164 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 223.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 64.7% during the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 548,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLLS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 103,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,703. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 281.38%. Analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

